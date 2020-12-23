Schools across Karnataka to reopen on Jan 1

Allaying the fears of parents and school management about the emergence of new strain of Covid-19, the Primary and Secondary Education department on Wednesday clarified that the classes for 10th and 12th standard across Karnataka will reopen as per the schedule from January 1 without any change.

Addressing the media, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar clarified that there be no change in the reopening of schools for these grades. Holding a video conference with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Zilla Panchayats, the minister said that the resumption of classes was on track. "We have discussed the preparations with all the CEOs and directed them to adhere to the rules issued by the department and the government," the minister said.

Bringing in stringent rules, the minister said, "It will be mandatory for teachers to wear face shields and a mask keeping in mind safety," Suresh Kumar said.

However, no mid-day meals will be provided to the students at schools. Instead a grocery kit will be delivered to them at their doorstep.

In a reply to a query the minister clarified, "We understand that there are children hailing from economically poor communities. But as per the centre's order and recommendation by the Covid-19 Technical Advisory committee, we are not allowed to serve mid-day meals or carry out the Ksheer Bhagya programme in school premises."