Schools' association objects to govt data on out of schools kids

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has raised objections over the Out of School Children (OOSC) data submitted to the High Court recently.

The association has demanded the department concerned put the survey data in the public domain. "The data seems suspicious as it said 10 lakh children are out of school. How can they consider the children between the age group of 0 to 3 as out of school or never enrolled," the association representatives said.

Recently, the High Court of Karnataka was informed that 10 lakh children, below the age group of 14 years in the state, were out of schools and Anganwadis.

The survey report was submitted to the court by 'amicus curiae' in a public interest litigation (PIL).

The PIL was initiated on its own by the court in 2013 and Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe heard the case recently.

The submission contains the status report of children collected through a door-to-door survey conducted by various government departments, including Urban Development, Rural Development, Women and Child Development Department and others.

The survey was conducted in rural Karnataka in October 2021 and in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and 319 urban local body limits in March 2022.

The report says 15,338 children aged between six and 14 are out of school across Karnataka. Another 4.54 lakh children below the age of three are not enrolled in anganwadis.

"How can any department consider children below the age group of three as school enrolled, never enrolled or out of school? It looks like the people who conducted the survey had no idea of the ideal age to enrol kids to schools and Anganwadis? Being stakeholders, we have all rights to know the way the survey was conducted and the details in the public domain," a senior member of the association said.