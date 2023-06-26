Schools inculcating harsh discipline should think of paradigm shift: K'taka HC

The High Court has observed that schools inculcating harsh discipline should think of a paradigm shift.

The court said that harsh discipline is closely linked to internalising mental problems of a child and lowering the child’s cognitive functioning and school performance.

“The educational institutions, therefore, have to recognise this malady of over/harsh discipline, remedy the wrong in a different manner, so that the lives of young souls would be saved. It is not the case of just one student, but even one student. The institutions should also recognize that the age-old principles have now changed, I mean ‘spare the rod and spoil the child’ has metamorphosed into ‘spare the rod and teach the child,’” Justice M Nagaprasanna said.

The court said this while rejecting the petition filed by the director, principal and hostel warden of an educational institution at Gonikoppa in Kodagu district in relation to the case of abetment to suicide of a 15-year-old student.

A class 9 student had died by suicide on the night of October 24, 2022. The averment was that the student was a mischievous child and, therefore, had to be counseled thrice.

However, when he was found possessing alcohol in the school bag, the school management asked him not to attend the school for 21 days as a measure of punishment.

Since exams were ensuing, the parents requested the school to take their son back.

Though the management was adamant, it acceded to the request of the boy to write the exam from the house through a link. On the day of the examination, the boy took the extreme step when the school did not send the link.

The police investigated the case on the private complaint filed by the parents and filed a ‘B’ report. On May 16, 2023, the magistrate court rejected the ‘B’ report and took cognizance of the case. The petitioners challenged the order before the high court.

Justice Nagaprasanna cited the K C Mahendra vs State of Karnataka case and said that the Apex Court had come down heavily on the high court for quashing the proceedings in that case by entering into merits of the matter when the ingredients of IPC Section 107 of IPC (abetment), a key component of Section 306 (abetment to suicide) are met.

The court observed that the incident in the case is a subject of discipline in the school. It noted that the boy was in communication with the school even up to 15 minutes before his death.

“Thus, there is proximity with the commission of suicide. Therefore, prima facie, the ingredients of Section 107 of the IPC are met, which would become an offence under Section 305 (abetment to suicide of child) of the IPC,” the court said.