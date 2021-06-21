Schools to reopen only after study of panel report: Suresh Kumar

The decision on reopening of schools for offline classes will be taken only after the department of primary and secondary education receives the report submitted by the committee headed by Dr Devi Shetty about the Covid third wave.
In a statement released to media, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the report has been submitted to the chief minister and the decision about reopening of schools and academic activities will be taken after verifying and discussing the report thoroughly.
“I have heard only through news reports on the committee’s recommendation about offline classes. I can react about it only after receiving the report,” the minister said.
