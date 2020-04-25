Schools warned against denying admissions over fees 

Days after allowing the private schools to collect fee from parents for academic year 2020-21, the Department of Public Instruction has warned the schools denying admission over non-payment of fees of disciplinary action.

The circular issued by the Commissioner for Public Instruction warned schools of disciplinary action, if they deny or cancel admission of a student for non-payment of fees. “The government allows schools to collect fee only from the parents who are financially stable and willing to pay the fee during the lockdown period. If any school rejects admission or cancels admission just because of the fee issue, then disciplinary action will he initiated against such school,” reads the circular.

Meanwhile, the department also directed schools to collect fee only through online mode and no parent or student is allowed to come to schools for this purpose. “The schools must utilise the amount collected as fee for payment of salaries of the staff,” states circular.

The circular has been issued following the recent note from Primary and Education Minister S Suresh Kumar to the Commissioner of Public Instruction.