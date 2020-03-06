Scientist had written about coronavirus 30 yrs ago

While the near mention of coronavirus sends waves of panic across the globe, A S K V S Sharma, a scientist from Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), had written about it and had also mentioned the name of the virus around 31 years ago, in an article, that appeared in a Kannada magazine ‘Taranga’.

Speaking to DH, Sharma said, Corona virus is not a newly-detected virus as being feared by many. Corona and Rhino virus are two common viruses that have been prevalent since very long.

These viruses cause cold and infection. A strain or a variety that becomes virulent causes damage to lives, he said.

The article under the heading ‘Negadi - Nagabedi’, with byline Kollegal Sharma, appeared in the magazine in the year 1989. The article was about common cold, where the name of coronavirus has been mentioned.

A clipping of the article says, “Except human beings, the cold virus has not been detected in any animals. The virus, which is inactive outside enters lungs of human being for reproduction. The body has the strength to fight the virus. As it varies from human to human, the people with low immunity level face danger. Similarly, children are more prone to cold as their immunity level is less.”