Scores of labourers, others yet to get land title deeds in Karnataka's Chitradurga

Months after the Bommai government assured that nomads in five districts of north Karnataka will get Hakku Patras or land title deeds, scores of labourers and construction workers in Chitradurga claim that they have not received any documents.

The issue may have its own impact ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls.

Hakku Patra is a document for property ownership via which the beneficiaries can own land. The beneficiary can purchase and sell land by using this document and are also supposed to receive bank benefits through it.

Residents in Chitradurga’s Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, who work as labourers, construction workers and roadside vendors, claim officials had conducted a survey 6 months ago to distribute Hakku Patras to the beneficiaries there, but none of them have received it yet.

"We have been staying here for the last 25 years but we have not received our Hakku Patras yet. Some officials from the state government had visited our area and conducted a survey too. The officials had assured that we would get our documents but we haven’t received it yet," Geeta, a resident of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar said.

Shivamurthy, who is a resident of Chitradurga and works as a plumber claimed that surveys are conducted by the government every year to grant land title deeds but no one received any documents so far.

"I have been staying here for the last 15 years and haven’t received my Hakku Patra yet. Government officials visit these areas every year and conduct surveys but nobody received any documents," Shivamurthy told PTI.

In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had distributed title deeds to nomadic Lambani (Banjara) tribes in Kalaburagi district.

The BJP government had said the move to distribute these Hakku Patra would benefit 52,072 nomads in five districts of north Karnataka, by providing them a "permanent roof".

State secretary of Karnataka construction workers association, Kumar alleged the government hasn’t issued the said land documents to around 1,000 labourers in Chitradurga city.

He further claimed even those who received their documents, had to pay Rs 2,000 to Rs 3000 as a registration fee.

"I paid Rs 2,100 for my Hakku Patra which was supposed to be free of cost. We were never told about the registration cost," Mantesh from the Karnataka construction workers association said.

When asked about the matter, a six-time MLA and BJP candidate from Chitradurga G H Thippareddy said "to enjoy the benefits of the government, the citizens are supposed to pay money for it."

"The SCs and STs are supposed to pay Rs 2,000 for Hakku Patras. To enjoy the benefits of the government, the citizens are supposed to pay money for it," Thippareddy told PTI.

Former Congress MLA from Holalkere (Chitradurga) H Anjaneya claimed that the Congress could not give Hakku Patras to the beneficiaries as it had lost power and that, if voted to power in the May 10 Assembly polls, they will resolve the issue.

"BJP didn’t give Hakku Patras to most labourers. They did nothing to help them. The Congress could not give the 'Hakku Patras' to the beneficiaries as it lost power later. If voted to power, we will resolve the issue of Hakku patras and take care of all other requirements of the labourers,” Anjaneya said.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah had said that the process to make Thandas as revenue villages was initiated during his government from 2013 to 2018.

The Congress government had constituted a committee to submit a report on how to make these 'Thandas' as revenue villages and an IAS officer was made the nodal officer to implement it, Siddaramaiah claimed earlier.

JD (S) candidate from Chitradurga city, Raghu Achar said their party will take care of the problems of labourers including the issue of Hakku Patras, if they are voted to power.

"The day JDS comes to power and Kumaraswamy takes oath as a Chief Minister, not just Hakku Patras but all problems of labourers will be resolved,” Achar told PTI.

Several people staged protests when they did not receive their land title deeds despite being promised by the government, JDS leader from Chitradurga Pratap Jogi said.

"The BJP government distributed Hakku Patra only to their followers. Majority of the beneficiaries didn’t get it. Only 30 per cent of beneficiaries in Chitradurga got their land title deeds," Jogi claimed.

Speaking about its implications in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, political analyst CS Dwarkanath said the issue of land title deeds will have an impact and help the opposition parties garner votes in the constituency.

"Hakku Patras and it's registration was always free. I don’t know why people are being asked to pay registration fee now. People do not need to pay money to enjoy schemes of the government. This issue will surely have an impact during the upcoming assembly polls but it also depends on how well the other parties take up the issue before the elections,” Dwarkanath said.

When asked about the delays in land title deeds, there was no response from the Commissioner of Chitradurga City Municipal Council Srinivasa.