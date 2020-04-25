Scrap 24-hour pass system, Siddaramaiah tells CM

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to do away with the “unrealistic” system of issuing 24-hour passes for citizens who want to visit hospitals for medical reasons.

“There are complaints that the police and other officials aren’t allowing patients dealing with cancer, heart, kidney and other health problems, as well as their relatives, to visit hospitals and come back,” Siddaramaiah said in his letter to the CM.

“People from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and other districts want to visit Manipal Hospital, but they are facing many problems in getting passes,” he said.

“So, instead of following the unrealistic system of issuing 24-hour passes, people should be allowed to visit hospitals based on medical records,” Siddaramaiah said, urging Yediyurappa to issue necessary directions.

H K Patil fumes

Senior Congress leader H K Patil has asked the CM to withdraw the lockdown relaxation. “Relaxing the lockdown isn’t the solution to revive the economy,” he said. “After relaxation was announced on April 22, Covid-19 cases have increased in Bengaluru and other places.”

Patil claimed to have information that 60,000-70,000 vehicles were being used hourly in Bengaluru. “Five lakh bikes have entered the roads. Bengaluru police have conducted a survey over two days and have given a report, I’m told,” Patil said.

“Of the 25,000 Covid-19 positive cases in India, only 5,000 have recovered and 1,000 have died. When such is the situation, your decision to relax the lockdown will invite more trouble,” he said.