Scrap all war rooms, demands JDS legislator

The Janata Dal (Secular) MLC B M Farooq has demanded the government to scrap Covid war rooms.

In a statement released on Friday, the MLC said there should be a thorough probe led by the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court into the bed-allotment scam.

He has said that all employees at BBMP South war room where the scam was unearthed be placed under suspension pending inquiry. There is rampant corruption in the Covid hospitals in Bengaluru and more than 12 hospitals are believed to be involved. The government must take strict action against all of them, he said.

“Also, the Covid-infected in several districts are dying only because of shortage of oxygen. Why aren’t Tejasvi Surya and MLA Ravi Subramany questioning the Centre about this?” the MLS sought to know.

Further, he demanded that Chamarajanagar district incharge minister Suresh Kumar must resign from his post taking moral responsibility for the lives lost in Chamarajanagar hospital.