SDPI flag wrapped around Shankaracharya gopura

Unidentified miscreants allegedly covered the gopura housing sage Shankaracharya’s statue in the town with the flag of Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Thursday morning.

The incident created a tense atmosphere in the region. Hindu activists vented their ire against the act.

BJP leader and former MLA D N Jeevaraj, condemning the incident, sought the arrest of the accused. Meanwhile, a conversation said to have taken place between Jeevaraj and the police, has gone viral on social media. The MLA and Inspector Siddaramaiah had an argument on the occasion.

The MLA said that the act by the miscreants has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Consistent efforts are being done to provoke Hindu community, he said.

Members of Hindu outfits and BJP submitted a memorandum to the police.

Tourism minister C T Ravi condemned the incident on Twitter.

He stated that he has directed the police to conduct a probe and initiate action against the culprits. He has requested everybody to help the police department to maintain peace and order.

Bajrang Dal district convener Shashank Herur said such incidents are on the rise in Malnad region and urged the police to initiate action against the culprits.