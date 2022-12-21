SDPI to contest in over 100 seats in Karnataka polls

SDPI State President Abdul Majeed said that the party will contest from over 100 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka in the upcoming Assembly election. The first phase of the list of candidates will be released on January 7 in Bengaluru by the SDPI national president.

He said that the national executive committee is finalising the list of candidates to contest the election. The party will contest from all eight Assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada.

"I will contest the election and the constituency is yet to be finalised. My name has been mentioned to contest from Bantwal, Mangalore, Narasimharaja constituencies," he told media persons in Mangaluru.

The party is making all preparations for the election at the ground level.

Approached High Court

To a query on sealing the offices of SDPI, the State President said that the party has approached the high court against the sealing of the offices. In Dakshina Kannada, 16 offices of the SDPI have been sealed while in Udupi, four offices have been sealed. The court in turn had issued notices to the district administration and the police in this regard. The issue has not been sorted out due to the winter vacation of the court.