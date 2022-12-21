SDPI to contest in over 100 seats in Karnataka polls

SDPI to contest in over 100 seats in Karnataka polls

To a query on sealing the offices of SDPI, the State President said that the party has approached the high court against the sealing of the offices

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 21 2022, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 15:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

SDPI State President Abdul Majeed said that the party will contest from over 100 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka in the upcoming Assembly election. The first phase of the list of candidates will be released on January 7 in Bengaluru by the SDPI national president.

He said that the national executive committee is finalising the list of candidates to contest the election. The party will contest from all eight Assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada.

"I will contest the election and the constituency is yet to be finalised. My name has been mentioned to contest from Bantwal, Mangalore, Narasimharaja constituencies," he told media persons in Mangaluru.

The party is making all preparations for the election at the ground level.

Approached High Court

To a query on sealing the offices of SDPI, the State President said that the party has approached the high court against the sealing of the offices. In Dakshina Kannada, 16 offices of the SDPI have been sealed while in Udupi, four offices have been sealed. The court in turn had issued notices to the district administration and the police in this regard. The issue has not been sorted out due to the winter vacation of the court.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

SDPI
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Elections
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

What's Brewing

A glimpse of the annual Cake Show in Bengaluru

A glimpse of the annual Cake Show in Bengaluru

Year-ender 2022: Most listened to content in India 2022

Year-ender 2022: Most listened to content in India 2022

Millions on streets in Buenos Aires to celebrate WC Win

Millions on streets in Buenos Aires to celebrate WC Win

Pink iguana hatchlings seen for 1st time on Galapagos

Pink iguana hatchlings seen for 1st time on Galapagos

Bengaluru shops fill up with Christmas goodies

Bengaluru shops fill up with Christmas goodies

F1 drivers barred from political remark unless approved

F1 drivers barred from political remark unless approved

Kerala liquor sales shot up 50% during World Cup final

Kerala liquor sales shot up 50% during World Cup final

DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie

DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie

Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work

Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work

A tete-e-tete with Toto

A tete-e-tete with Toto

 