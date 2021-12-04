Search on for five ‘missing’ South Africa returnees in Karnataka

A day after the country’s first two cases of Omicron variants were reported in Bengaluru, the Health department officials have expressed concern over 10 missing South Africa returnees.

Acknowledging the concerns of the officials, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that efforts are on to trace and track these missing returnees from South Africa, soon after holding a high-level meeting with all medical college directors.

However, by evening, the number had come down to five. According to Health Department officials, as many as 72 people have arrived in Bengaluru from South Africa. Out of these only 43 passengers had given addresses in Bengaluru, four have left for their states while the remaining travelled to different districts.

As per the BBMP data from November 28 to December 2, as many as 23 passengers arrived in Bengaluru.

“A total of 14 passengers have tested negative and the test results of others are awaited. Only five are yet to be traced,” said an official from the health department.

Revenue minister R Ashoka told media persons, “We have directed the health officials to look into it and trace the missing travellers. We have given them a 24 hours deadline to track all of them and test them as per the protocol.”

