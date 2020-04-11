Second doctor in Karnataka tests positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru

After the treating doctor of the first COVID-19 casualty in the country from Kalaburagi tested positive, the state saw another treating doctor of a COVID-19 patient test positive in Bengaluru.

The doctor, P208, is a 32-year-old doctor who had treated P196, a patient suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection. He was working in a hospital in the East Zone within the BBMP limits and has now been admitted to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Ravi Surpur, Special Commissioner, Health, BBMP, told DH, "When you have a doctor testing positive for the infection, there is a possibility of other OPD patients and inmates testing positive for the same, that is the reason we are in the process of sealing the hospital. The owner of the hospital will close it down. We are consulting him. We cannot have more patients coming into the hospital as there is a possibility of the infection spreading to his colleagues."

Dr Siddappa J, Public Health Officer, East Zone, told DH, "Today we visited the 200-bedded hospital and have given directions to the hospital to stop all operations. Chances of contamination is more since he is a doctor. He was a DNB student there who was working there for the past two-and-a-half months. Existing in-patients will be shifted to other hospitals. If the patients are on ventilators and cannot be shifted, they can be kept there. But the hospital cannot take anymore in-patients or see out-patients."

Track sate-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

Due to the lockdown, the hospital had only a 20% to 30% occupancy rate. "The doctor's test results came back positive only last night. He had been working when he tested positive. He had uncontrolled fever. That is when he decided to get tested," Siddappa said.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, told reporters here, "All SARI patients are being tested for COVID-19. It is while testing one such patient that we found that the doctor who treated him also tested positive."

P196 is a 42-year-old man who has been admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases.