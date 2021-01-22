Second PU student gets 100 marks in accountancy after Karnataka High Court intervenes

A second PU student of Government Pre-University college in Hosanagar who had lost 11 marks in accountancy subject got 100 marks after the Karnataka High Court issued an order to the pre-university education board.

H R Dharini of Haniya village in Hosanagar taluk had obtained 99 marks in Accountancy and had applied for the photocopy of the answer script as she was confident of getting 100 marks. She found that the evaluator had given 11 marks in place of 12. Following the error by the evaluator, 88 marks were mentioned in the marks card.

Though she appealed to the board to rectify the error, the officials concerned stated that it can't be done as per the norms even if it is an erratic evaluation as three experts evaluated the answer script. Following this, Ravi, the father of the student, approached the High Court and submitted the required documents seeking justice. Finally, the court issued an order directing the officials concerned to give full marks to the student.

Reacting to the move, Dharini told DH that she got justice from the court. "But how many students can approach the court and get justice? The rule must be changed to safeguard the interests of students," she said.