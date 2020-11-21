Second wave of Covid-19 has hit India: Dr K Sudhakar

The second wave of Covid-19 infection has hit several countries including India. Reports of the second wave of this deadly infection are reported from Ahmedabad and Delhi, stated Medical Education, Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

On the possibility of another Covid-19 wave hitting Karnataka, the minister said it depends on how the people behave. If people continue to be cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the health ministry, there will be no problem. If people are reckless, then the possibility of another wave cannot be ruled out” he said.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Dr Sudhakar denied that the decline in positive Covid-19 cases in Karnataka is due to laxity in testing and claimed that till Saturday, one crore people have been tested for in the state.

The minister said as many as 1.15 lakh people are being tested for Covid-19 per day in the state and the testing has been hiked in districts that have not seen a spike in cases.

"Karnataka is on the top in handling Covid-19 effectively and the overall situation as of now in the state is improving, but that should not be the reason for complicity. I expect the vaccine to come out by the end of March. I also expect the Covid-19 curve to remain flat by that time” Sudhakar said.

On college students getting infected, the minister said that 120 students have contracted the infection. However, youths have immunity to fight against this infection. It is also the responsibility of the government to shape the educational career of the students and hence, permission has been given to open the colleges. If in case, there is a spike, the colleges will be shut once again, he noted.