Secretariat staff protest job cuts, merger of depts

The Karnataka Government Secretariat Employees’ Association staged a protest Thursday opposing the state government’s move to cancel some posts and merge several departments.

In a memorandum submitted to the chief secretary following their protest at Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha, the employees said that the anti-worker policies of the government caused disappointment among the employees.

Opposing the proposal to reduce posts and merge departments, the Association alleged that it would affect the efficiency of the government. “More than three lakh of the 7.2 lakh posts (in government department) remain vacant,” the memorandum read.

They also urged the government to withdraw a proposal to cut 562 junior assistant posts. Such hasty proposals have severe consequences on ‘C’ and ‘D’ group employees working at the secretariat. The Association also demanded withdrawal of several orders - such as cancellation of leave encashment scheme - and proposals to amend Karnataka Civil Service rules.