Section of KSRTC staff to protest on March 1; ops won't be hit

An association of KSRTC employees has called for a protest on March 1 seeking a pay raise but has promised not to strike work.

The protest call was given by the KSRTC Employees' Koota, which claims to represent over 15,000 of the public transporter's 35,013 employees.

While Koota's state president R Chandrashekar said that bus operations would remain unaffected, he warned of intensifying the agitation in the coming days if the demands weren't met.

Their main demand is pay revision, especially bringing KSRTC employees under the 6th pay commission. "There's a huge disparity between what KSRTC employees get and what staff in other government departments get for doing the same work," Chandrashekar told DH.

The disparity varies from 27% to 64% for different categories of employees, he added.

Withdrawal of police cases and revocation of suspensions, transfers and dismissals of employees who took part in the April 2021 strike are also on their agenda.

The KSRTC is reaching out to the employees.

On Monday evening, KSRTC Managing Director V Anbukumar, BMTC Director (Security and Vigilance) Radhika G and other officials met the representatives of the Joint Action Committee of RTC Trade Unions, which represents six staff associations.

Vijay Bhaskar, General Secretary of the KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation, which is part of the joint action committee, said their main demand was pay revision with effect from January 1, 2020.

As per settlement rules, KSRTC staff get a pay raise every four years. The last time they got a raise was in 2016. They were due for another revision on January 1, 2020, but Covid prevented it.

"The meeting was cordial. We presented our demands. The management representatives promised to convey them to the government, which is expected to announce a decision on pay revision soon," Bhaskar said.

A well-placed source in the KSRTC said that similar meetings would be held on Tuesday and Wednesday with the representatives of four other staff unions. "We will list all their demands and present them to the government," the source said.

Bhaskar said that the joint action committee would not take part in Wednesday's protest.