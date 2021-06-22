Security Commission: Karnataka HC issues notice to govt

The High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the state government in response to a PIL about the failure to set up the State Security Commission (SSC) governing the police administration in the state.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka also ordered notice to the DG and IGP. The petition is filed by city-based advocate S Umapathi. The petitioner claimed that SSC, a statutory board and performing certain functions as per Section 20A of the Karnataka Police Act 1963, was mandatory to facilitate efficient functioning of the police force, free from political interference.