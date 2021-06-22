Security Commission: Karnataka HC issues notice to govt

Security Commission: Karnataka HC issues notice to govt

The petitioner claimed that SSC was mandatory to facilitate efficient functioning of the police force

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 22 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 23:01 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH file photo

The High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the state government in response to a PIL about the failure to set up the State Security Commission (SSC) governing the police administration in the state.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka also ordered notice to the DG and IGP. The petition is filed by city-based advocate S Umapathi. The petitioner claimed that SSC, a statutory board and performing certain functions as per Section 20A of the Karnataka Police Act 1963, was mandatory to facilitate efficient functioning of the police force, free from political interference. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

 