Security Commission: Karnataka HC issues notice to govt

The High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the state government in response to a PIL about the failure to set up the State Security Commission (SSC) governing the police administration in the state.
A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka also ordered notice to the DG and IGP. The petition is filed by city-based advocate S Umapathi. The petitioner claimed that SSC, a statutory board and performing certain functions as per Section 20A of the Karnataka Police Act 1963, was mandatory to facilitate efficient functioning of the police force, free from political interference.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe