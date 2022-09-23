Sedition case: 14 affiliated to PFI remanded in police custody

Fourteen persons affiliated to the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) who were arrested on charges of sedition were on Friday have been remanded in police custody till October 3.

The case was registered at KG Halli Police Station. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on PFI offices across state on Thursday. The accused persons were produced before the ACMM court in the evening, following which the court remanded them in police custody.

The city police are tracking the other five accused persons in the case, who are at large. The arrested persons include Nasir Pasha, a resident of Pillanna Garden, and Mansoor Ahmed, from HBR Layout, in Bengaluru. The other 12 arrested are from other cities and districts including Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Koppal. All the arrested persons were brought to the city late on Thursday night. The officials interrogated them for a few hours on Friday before producing them in the court.

Bheemashankar S. Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said the accused were being taken into police custody and being interrogated.

The city police have also received articles seized during the raids by the coordinated team of state police, including the State Intelligence and Bengaluru City Police. They include Rs 34 lakh in cash, books which allegedly promote radical ideologies, hard disks, documents, and mobile phones.

A senior police officer said the hard disks and mobile phones will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to retrieve the data.

The case was registered under IPC section 120 B - criminal conspiracy, 121 - Waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against the government, 121 A - conspiracy to commit the offences punishable under section 121, 153 A - promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

The investigation is being carried out by the East Division and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police. The officials are questioning the arrested persons about their links with banned outfits, their funding and alleged acts of influencing youths into unlawful activities.

The NIA had also detained seven persons from the state, in coordination with the Enforcement Directorate and the state police. One among the arrested was Yasir Hasan alias Yasir Arafath, from Bengaluru. He is an accused in a case registered at Delhi by NIA. The other six are from different places in the state.