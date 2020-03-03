Sedition case: Bidar school management gets advance bail

The principal district and sessions court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to the president and office-bearers of Shaheen Education Society in a sedition case.

The district judge granted anticipatory bail on the conditions that the office-bearers shall execute a surety bond for Rs 2 lakh each, extend full cooperation in the investigation, appear before the investigating officer once a week and shall not destroy evidence, said advocate

Keshava Srimale.

The school was booked for sedition after an anti-CAA play was staged in the institution. Yusuf Rahim, the journalist who uploaded the video of the play on the Facebook had also been granted advance bail.

The head mistress of the school and the mother of a Class 6 student, who were arrested in connection with the case were released on bail on February 14.