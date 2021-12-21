Sedition, treason cases on those attacking statues: Karnataka HM

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that cases of sedition and treason will be filed against those attacking statues and pictures of national heroes like Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sangolli Rayanna and Lord Basaweshwar.

Jnanendra informed reporters here on Tuesday that the incidents of desecrating statues and pictures of national heroes appear to be premeditated acts and police have been asked to identify the conspirators.

He said that national heroes were not confined to any caste or community. They sacrificed themselves for the country.

People should not fall prey to the acts of miscreants and conspirators and maintain communal harmony and peace. Kannada and Marathi-speaking people here were living in harmony, he said.

Jnanendra said those involved in attacking statues and pictures of national heroes were descendants of those who had conspired against Rani Channamma and Sangolli Rayanna.

The Government will give thought to banning MES. Such demands have been made from across the state, he informed.

He said, police have arrested 38 persons in connection with the violence in Belagavi, seven in Bengaluru regarding the desecration of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj"s statue and Kannada flag burning in Khanapur.

