Seer demands strong anti-cow slaughter law in Karnataka

The Pejawar Math seer Vishwaprasannatirtha Swamiji has demanded a strong anti-cow slaughter law in Karnataka. In a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the seer said the existing law is weak.

This led to many cows being slaughtered every day and they suffer during their transportation to slaughterhouses, he said. "For the safety of cows and to stop their slaughter in the state, we demand a strong anti-cow slaughter Bill to be introduced in the Assembly and brought into effect," the seer said in the letter. The Assembly session is starting from September 21 amid the coronavirus scare after a gap of almost six months.