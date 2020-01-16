Seer rapped for warning Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

A day after Lingayat seer Vachanananda Swamy “warned” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa that his government would crumble if he failed to make at least three Panchamasali Lingayats ministers, the seer faced scathing criticism from spiritual and political leaders cutting across party lines.

On Tuesday, during an event at Harihar, the Veershaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Mutt pontiff urged the Chief Minister for increased representation to the Panchamasali sect in the Cabinet. Appearing to lobby for Bilgi MLA Murugesh Nirani, the seer had warned that the Panchamasali community would withdraw support to Yediyurappa if their demands were not met. An irate CM, who first threatened to walk out, later said he would resign if push came to shove.

The seer’s statement drew sharp criticism from various leaders who opined that it was not right on his part to intervene politically. Speaking to DH, Panchamasali Mutt (Kudalasangama) pontiff Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami condemned Vachanananda Swamy’s tone. Mrutyunjaya Swamy said: “It is true that from the community’s end, there has been a demand to accommodate two more people in the Cabinet.”

“We have already given this representation to the chief minister. However, the authoritarian manner in which this was put across, was incorrect. As seers, we can only make a request. His statement has caused disappointment to the community.”

Vijayapura MLA Basavaraj Yatnal stated that it was inappropriate for a seer to threaten the Chief Minister. “This is an insult to the community. Why didn’t he talk when there were floods in Uttara Karnataka? As a seer, he should preach values to the society.” He added that it was always better to keep a distance from seers when it comes to political matters. “Otherwise, you will end up standing at their doorstep for everything.”

Yediyurappa saw support from Opposition leaders too. KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao also condemned the seer’s statement. “Swamiji should not speak like this. He can make suggestions, but issuing threats is condemnable,” he said. Senior JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti told reporters that such statements caused hindrance to

administration.

Seer offers apology

Meanwhile, speaking at an event as part of the Hara Jatre in Harihar on Wednesday, seer Vachanannda offered an apology for any statement that might have hurt people’s feelings.