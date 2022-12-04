Seer tells K'taka govt to clarify stand on Panchamasali reservation

Harihar Panchamasali Peeta’s Vachanananda Swami on Sunday sought the state government to clarify its stand on reservation to the Panchamasalis under 2A category and their inclusion in the Centre’s Other Backward Classes (OBC) list before the winter session of the Assembly in Belagavi from December 19.

He was speaking at the 199th anniversary of Kittur Rani Channamma’s victory over the British, Channamma’s 244th birth anniversary and the Veerashaiva-Lingayat convention here.

“The community won’t rest till their demand for reservation is fulfilled. The community children are deprived of higher positions due to lack of reservation. There is no compromise on in this regard,” he said.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said, “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will surely fulfil the demand. Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa too has concerns for the community. Documents needed for the demand have been submitted to the Backward Classes Commission.”

Ministers C C Patil, Shankar Patil Munenkoppa and M P Karadi Sanganna did not participate.