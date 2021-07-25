Seers extend support to Karnataka CM Yediyurappa amid talks of his exit

The seers of various mutts threw their weight behind Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Sunday, urging the BJP high command to continue him till the end of his term.

At a convention held at Palace Grounds here, Dingaleshwar Swami of Balehosur Mutt said that it was the view of seers from all communities that Yediyurappa should not be changed mid-way into his tenure.

The seer said that the meeting was not in favour or against anyone. This convention is not against the union government and BJP high command, he said.

“The seers are not holding this meeting as a show of strength,” he said, dismissing allegations that it was organised at the behest of Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra. It is a voluntary meeting, he said.

Yediyurappa has given more grants to mutts to provide social and educational services, the seer said, noting that he was the first to provide grants to mutts for the purpose.

Mallikarjun Swamiji of Murugha Mutt, Dharwad, said that in case the party wanted to remove Yediyurappa, they should make sure that a leader from Veerashaiva-Lingayat community is appointed the next CM.

In another meeting, Nidumamidi Veerabhadra Channamalla Swami said that it was improper for the BJP leadership to remove Yediyurappa as CM, citing his advanced age as the reason. “Right now, there is no leader in BJP who can match Yediyurappa’s stature,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rudramani Shivacharya Swami of Mushtur Mutt urged the BJP high command to consider appointing a mutt head as CM, like in Uttar Pradesh.