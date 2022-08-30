Seers of various mutts back Murugha Sharana; public oppose

More than 25 pontiffs of various mutts have extended their support and solidarity with Murugha Mutt seer, who has been accused of sexually abusing minor girls.

The pontiffs - who were initiated into monastic life by Murugha Sharana - held a press meet on the premises of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga on Tuesday, and hoped that the Sharana will come out clean in the incident. However, the members of the general public, who were present at the spot, opposed the stand taken by these pontiffs.

"Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana led a rationalistic revolution in the state. He has struggled for the development of the Mutt after his ascension. But, some people have hatched a conspiracy to tarnish his image and they will not succeed in their nefarious design," Mummadi Shivarudra Swami of Marlaegavi Mutt in Kanakapura said.

The seer, however, remained silent when pointed out that the victims include a Dalit girl. The members of the general public vented their ire against the pontiffs. The police did not allow the public to intervene in the press meet.

Madrara Channaiah Swami of Madara Channaiah Gurupeeta said that the police were investigating the case and it was not proper to make any comment at this juncture.

"But we stand by the mutt and its heritage. We are the disciples of the seer and the mutt has rich heritage and a history of many centuries," he said.

Meanwhile, police security has been tightened at Murugha Mutt and Bala Mandira where the two girls are staying at present.

Cops shielding seer, allege Dalit bodies

The members of the Karnataka Dalita Sangharsha Samiti staged a protest in front of the deputy commissioner's office in Chitradurga alleging that that the government and cops were shielding Murugha Sharana in the sexual abuse case.

They raised slogans against the police, district administration and Murugha Sharana. The protesters said that seer had not been arrested though a case had been registered him under the Pocso Act, five days ago.

As per the norms, the seer should have undergone a medical test. But till now, only the girls underwent the test and not the accused. "Is this a fair investigation?" they said.

Girls' statement recorded

The two girls - victims in the sexual abuse case - recorded their statement under Section 164 CrPC in a local court in Chitradurga on Tuesday. The entire proceedings were videographed. The girls were brought to the court amid police security.