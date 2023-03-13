Seminar on organ donation on March 16

The seminar will be held at API Bhavan, Vasanthnagar, on March 16 at 7 pm

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 13 2023, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 04:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) and the Nephrology Association of Karnataka (NAK) will jointly organise a seminar, 'A Gift Like No Other', to create awareness about organ donation after brain death.

The seminar will be held at API Bhavan, Vasanthnagar, on March 16 at 7 pm. Speakers include former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde, Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty and leaders from different religions.

Organs of a brain-dead person can be transplanted to save up to eight lives and benefit up to 50 others. In addition to vital organs like hearts and lungs, various tissues like skin, tendons and heart valves can be donated. But, this happens rarely in India due to religious beliefs and cultural norms, the organisers said.

Dr Ishthiaque Ahmed, convenor of the NAK and the seminar, said, "A smooth-sailing organ donation process is the pressing need in India. Numerous patients in need of several organs are on the waiting list, while the number of donors is not even close to meeting the demand."

Karnataka
seminar
organ donation

