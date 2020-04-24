Senior IAS officer to inquire COVID-19 cases of pharma company: Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government on Friday appointed a senior IAS officer to inquire into COVID-19 infections to Jubilant pharma company factory's employees at Mysuru's Nanjanagudu.
Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar in an order has asked IAS officer Harsh Gupta, who is the nodal officer to oversee COVID-19 control measures in Mysuru to inquire into and submit the report in a week's time.
Stating that Nanjanagudu's Jubilant pharma company is the main reason for Mysuru to emerge as COVID-19 hotspot, the order said it is reason for several people getting infected by coronavirus.
So to inquire into how, from whom and where the infection first spread in Najanagudu, what are the reasons for the spread, what is the responsibility of the company and others in the spread, Harsh Gupta has been appointed, it said.
As per data available till this evening, Mysuru with 88 positive cases has the second highest number of positive cases, after Bengaluru with 120.
Seventy-three of the 88 cases in Mysuru are linked to Nanjanagudu's Jubilant pharma company's factory.
