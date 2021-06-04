Senior litterateur Vasanth Kustagi dies of heart attack

Senior Kannada litterateur Vasanth Kustagi dies of heart attack

He wrote about 60 books and contributed to Kannada literature as professor, writer, journalist and critic in the Kalyana Karnataka region

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kabauragi,
  • Jun 04 2021, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 13:37 ist
Vasanth Kustagi. Credit: DH Photo

Renowned litterateur and thinker Vasanth Kustagi died of a heart attack here on Friday. He was 85. 

Kustagi was admitted to Gulbarga Heart Foundation a week ago following low blood pressure. He breathed his last after failing to respond to the treatment. 

He wrote about 60 books and contributed to Kannada literature as professor, writer, journalist and critic in the Kalyana Karnataka region. 

After obtaining his post-graduation degree in Kannada at Osmania University,  Kustagi worked as principal of Nutan Degree College from 1990 to 1994. Before this assignment, he worked as a professor at a degree college run by Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society.

He was a recipient of the Karnataka Rathotsav Award and was once president of Kalaburagi district Kannada Sahitya Sammelan.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Kalyana Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

 