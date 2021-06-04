Senior Kannada litterateur Vasanth Kustagi dies of heart attack

Renowned litterateur and thinker Vasanth Kustagi died of a heart attack here on Friday. He was 85.

Kustagi was admitted to Gulbarga Heart Foundation a week ago following low blood pressure. He breathed his last after failing to respond to the treatment.

He wrote about 60 books and contributed to Kannada literature as professor, writer, journalist and critic in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

After obtaining his post-graduation degree in Kannada at Osmania University, Kustagi worked as principal of Nutan Degree College from 1990 to 1994. Before this assignment, he worked as a professor at a degree college run by Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society.

He was a recipient of the Karnataka Rathotsav Award and was once president of Kalaburagi district Kannada Sahitya Sammelan.