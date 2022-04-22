Senior KAS officer Elisha Andrews suspended

The Karnataka government has placed senior KAS officer Elisha Andrews under suspension on corruption charges and for sitting on files without clearing them.

The Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) issued the suspension order.

Andrews, elected last year as president of the KAS Officers Association, was deputy secretary-3 in the urban development department.

According to the suspension order, Andrews was found to have asked for bribes from engineers for their promotion. Also, he did not clear files despite repeated instructions. He will face a departmental inquiry.

“The accused officer has not refuted the allegations against him,” the order pointed out.

