Senior KAS officer Elisha Andrews suspended

The Karnataka government has placed senior KAS officer Elisha Andrews under suspension on corruption charges and for sitting on files without clearing them.
The Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) issued the suspension order.
Andrews, elected last year as president of the KAS Officers Association, was deputy secretary-3 in the urban development department.
According to the suspension order, Andrews was found to have asked for bribes from engineers for their promotion. Also, he did not clear files despite repeated instructions. He will face a departmental inquiry.
“The accused officer has not refuted the allegations against him,” the order pointed out.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UK Covid patient was positive for 505 days: Researchers
Why are Kangaroos turning up in India?
Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India
Gutkha-stained Howrah Bridge pic fuels tobacco ad stir
Felt like Sachin on seeing hoardings everywhere: Boris
In Pics | Celebs who failed to run their own businesses