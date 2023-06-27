Senior lyricist C V Shivashankar no more

Senior Kannada actor, director and lyricist C V Shivashankar died of cardiac arrest in the city on Tuesday. He was 90.
‘Namma Ooru’ (1968), ‘Mahadiya Mane’ (1970), ‘Maha Tapaswi’ (1977) and ‘Hoysala’ (1978) were some of his prominent films.
He was a recipient of the Dr Rajkumar Award, instituted by the Government of Karnataka, for lifetime achievement in cinema. He had also received the Rajyotsava award.
Shivashankar ventured into the Kannada film industry as an actor, assistant director and production manager with the film ‘Ratna Manjari’ in 1962.
He is known for writing songs about Kannada pride. He participated in several pro-Kannada movements actively.’Naa nodi naliyuva kaaravara’, ‘Sirivantanadaru Kannada naadalle mereve’, ‘Beledide nodaa Bengaluru nagara’ and ‘Kannadada ravi moodi banda’ were among his famous songs.
Shivashankar also acted ‘Santa Tukaram’ (1963), ‘Post Master’ (1964), ‘Mane Katti Nodu’ (1966) and Yaarivanu (2013). He had also penned the lyrics for many Kannada films, including Savaalige Saval (1978), Madhu Chandra (1979) Thayiya Madilalli (1981), Thaliya Bhagya (1984), Yaake (2005) and Kannadada Kanda (2006).
