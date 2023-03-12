Senior officials, MLAs receive PM Narendra Modi at Mysuru airport

Senior officials and elected representatives of the Mysuru district in Karnataka received Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived at Mysuru airport at 10.48 am on Sunday. He left for Mandya at 11.10 am to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway and lay the foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalnagara four-lane highway (NH 275) at a mega event at Gejjalagere in Mandya district.

State Chief Secretary, Vanditha Sharma, State Director General of Police Praveen Sood, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra, Mysuru city police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth welcomed him at the Mysuru airport. Mysuru mayor Shivakumar, Deputy mayor, G Roopa, MLAs S A Ramdas, L Nagendra, B Harshavardhan also joined them.

PM Modi arrived from Delhi Airport to Mysuru airport by IAF BBJ. From Mysore airport he left via MI-17 Helicopter to helipad at PES College in Mandya.

He will reach Mysore airport via MI-17 Helicopter from Mandya helipad and head in IAF BBJ to Hubballi airport at 1.40pm.

Security was beefed up at Mysuru airport.