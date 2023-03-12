Senior officials receive PM Narendra Modi in Mysuru

Senior officials, elected representatives, and BJP leaders of Karnataka's Mysuru district received Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived at Mysuru airport at 10.48 am on Sunday. He left to Mandya at 11.10 am to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway and lay the foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane highway in Mandya.

State Director General of Police Praveen Sood, Chief Secretary, Vanditha Sharma, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra, Mysuru city police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth welcomed him at the Mysuru airport. MLAs S A Ramdas, L Nagendra, and a few BJP leaders from Mysuru were also present.

PM Modi arrived from Delhi Airport to Mysuru airport by IAF BBJ. From the Mysore airport, he left via MI-17 Helicopter to helipad at PES College in Mandya.

He will reach Mysore airport via MI-17 Helicopter from Mandya helipad and head in IAF BBJ to Hubballi airport at 1.40 pm.

Security was beefed up at Mysuru airport.