Separate law to curb 'Love jihad' cases not necessary: Araga Jnanendra

Jnanendra said each citizen in the country has the right to practise the religion of his/her choice

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Dec 14 2022, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 11:38 ist
Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that there is no need for a separate law to curb 'Love jihad' cases in Karnataka. 

He told media persons here on Wednesday that RSS and other Hindu organisations have sought a separate law in this regard. But the existing anti-religious conversion law is adequate enough to contain such cases. However, the government would look into the demand. 

He said each citizen in the country has the right to practise the religion of his/her choice. But it should be free from force and offers. In case of religious conversion by force, family members must lodge a complaint so that police would initiate action against them. 

On the border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, he said he is going to Delhi on December 14 to discuss the border issue with Central leaders. There is no need to give any political colour to it, he added. 

