Sericulture minister Narayana Gowda pulls up officials on corruption in silk markets

Pulling up officials for corruption in silk markets, Sericulture Minister K C Narayana Gowda directed them on Tuesday to take measures to implement the e-payment system at the earliest.

Even though the government has issued orders for the e-payment system, it has not yet been completely implemented, he said during a review meeting in this regard.

"Even though it was planned a year ago, the e-payment system is not yet implemented," he said, pulling up officials. Only a few markets have implemented e-payment while cash transactions are happening simultaneously, he pointed out. All markets have to implement CCTV cameras too, he added.

Also, the department aims to ensure that Karnataka produces 50 per cent of the country's silk production. At present, Karnataka produces 11,292 metric tonne of the total 23820 metric tonne silk produces across the country (this is 47 per cent of the total production). Over the next year, this has to be increased to 50 per cent, he said.

Further, while the KSIC now procures 500 kg silk from outside, henceforth, it must be procured from the department. The state government is also in the process of identifying various airports where the silk products can be sold, officials told the minister.