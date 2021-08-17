Minister pulls up officials on silk markets corruption

Sericulture minister Narayana Gowda pulls up officials on corruption in silk markets

Only a few markets have implemented e-payment while cash transactions are happening simultaneously, he pointed out

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 17 2021, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 03:55 ist
Sericulture Minister K C Narayana Gowda. Credit: DH Photo

Pulling up officials for corruption in silk markets, Sericulture Minister K C Narayana Gowda directed them on Tuesday to take measures to implement the e-payment system at the earliest.

Even though the government has issued orders for the e-payment system, it has not yet been completely implemented, he said during a review meeting in this regard.

"Even though it was planned a year ago, the e-payment system is not yet implemented," he said, pulling up officials. Only a few markets have implemented e-payment while cash transactions are happening simultaneously, he pointed out. All markets have to implement CCTV cameras too, he added.

Also, the department aims to ensure that Karnataka produces 50 per cent of the country's silk production. At present, Karnataka produces 11,292 metric tonne of the total 23820 metric tonne silk produces across the country (this is 47 per cent of the total production). Over the next year, this has to be increased to 50 per cent, he said.

Further, while the KSIC now procures 500 kg silk from outside, henceforth, it must be procured from the department. The state government is also in the process of identifying various airports where the silk products can be sold, officials told the minister.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

K C Narayana Gowda
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hijab mandatory for women, not Burqa: Taliban

Hijab mandatory for women, not Burqa: Taliban

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

How Taliban engineered the Afghan 'political collapse'

How Taliban engineered the Afghan 'political collapse'

'Want to run their own country': SP MP defends Taliban

'Want to run their own country': SP MP defends Taliban

America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan

America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan

 