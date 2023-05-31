Serving hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Indira Canteens, once hailed as the most affordable option for satisfying meals, faced a period of struggle in the post-Covid era, with many canteens either ceasing dinner services or closing their doors entirely.

However, a ray of hope has emerged with the return of the Congress to power in the state. Determined to revive this cherished initiative, the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has embarked on a mission to breathe new life into Indira Canteens across the city.

With plans ranging from revamping existing canteens and expanding the menu to establishing new canteens in additional wards, the Congress-led endeavor seeks to resurrect the legacy of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s pet project. As the government’s support paves the way for the revival, the wheels are already in motion to transform these budget eateries into vibrant culinary hubs once again.

Also Read | Karnataka govt to decide on guarantee fulfilment on June 2

Out of the 175 Indira Canteens set up in the city in 2017, only 163 are operational today. Twelve canteens closed as the BBMP struggled to maintain operations due to a lack of funds over the years. The BBMP also established 24 mobile Indira canteens to address the lack of space, but 18 of them shut down in 2022 due to a lack of patronage.

Now, with the government’s assurance of supporting the revival of the canteens, work is already underway to develop these budget eateries in the city.

Speaking to DH, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath noted that by Thursday, BBMP officials surveyed the canteens in each zone in the city to monitor their status. He also directed the health department to ensure that all canteens were equipped with basic infrastructure and to identify those that required any additional measures for improvement.

The development was also confirmed by KV Trilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), who told DH that the BBMP submitted a proposal to the state government on Friday regarding its plan and cost estimates to ensure quality food is served in all the canteens. “Besides developing existing canteens, we want to build 50 new ones in other wards in the city. The 12 static canteens that were closed will be brought back, as will the 18 mobile canteens that were shut. All minor repair works necessary in existing canteens will be taken up,” he said.

The proposal also includes suggestions to improve the menu, especially the breakfast options, and ensure that officials from the Food Safety Department conduct food quality checks.

Trilok Chandra added that the BBMP will soon float zone-wise new tenders to attract food service providers. “Work will begin as soon as the proposal and the budget are approved,” he assured.

The cost for the upgrade of existing canteens, mainly the kitchens, is estimated at Rs 10 crore, while the estimated cost for the building of new canteens in the city is around Rs 20 crore, as confirmed by BBMP sources.

Struggle amid budget constraints

During a reality check conducted by DH, the urgent need for reviving the Indira Canteens in the city became evident, as regular customers expressed their amazement that these canteens were still functioning despite the constraints of limited budgets.

The Indira Canteen located in Jogupalya presented a desolate scene, with only a handful of people coming in for lunch. Although the dim lighting inside the building affected its visibility, the canteen itself was well-maintained.“The food here has been simple, but regular, and inexpensive. While there may not be a wide variety, it’s not a significant concern because a full day’s meal can be enjoyed for under Rs 30,” shared a daily wage worker who had been relying on the canteen for all three meals each day over the past year.

Similarly, the Indira Canteen on Hosur Road, opposite Christ University, suffered from poor visibility, likely contributing to a decline in daily footfall.

On a Friday, three workers manned the counter as daily wage workers and security guards lined up for lunch. The canteen marshal noted a significant decrease in the number of customers over the years. “The canteen used to be highly sought after by students and daily wage workers, but each passing day has witnessed a decline in their numbers during my three-year tenure here,” he remarked.

Customers express major concerns about the stagnant menu and declining food quality. “The food here used to be exceptional, but lately, I feel the quality has deteriorated. It has become repetitive, and sometimes the flavours fall short. Moreover, if you arrive late, the food tends to be cold,” expressed one of the customers at the canteen in Langford Town.

Despite these concerns, the affordability remains a primary factor for customers choosing these canteens. With breakfast and lunch attracting people, a renovation of the canteens could not only lead to an increase in footfall and government revenue but also provide relief to thousands of individuals who rely on affordable meals for their survival.