Set up special task force to manage leopard conflict: CM Bommai to Forest Department

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday told the Forest Department to set up a special task force to manage the man-leopard conflict in the wake of a series of deaths caused by the big cats in T Narasipur taluk in Mysuru district.
The Chief Minister's direction came during a meeting with officials from the department as well as the district administration to take stock of the situation.
Expressing concern about the leopard attacks in T Narasipur where four persons were killed in recent times, he said the animal should be captured immediately.
Officials of the department, including the additional chief secretary, principal chief conservators of forest for wildlife and the forest force, briefed the chief minister regarding the steps taken to address the issue.
The Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of the Forest Department, suggested that the combing operation be extended to an area of a 3 to 4 km radius of the place where the attack took place last week.
