Set up special task force for leopard conflict: Bommai

Set up special task force to manage leopard conflict: CM Bommai to Forest Department

The Chief Minister's direction came during a meeting with officials from the department as well as the district administration to take stock of the situation

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 24 2023, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 00:17 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday told the Forest Department to set up a special task force to manage the man-leopard conflict in the wake of a series of deaths caused by the big cats in T Narasipur taluk in Mysuru district.

The Chief Minister's direction came during a meeting with officials from the department as well as the district administration to take stock of the situation.

Expressing concern about the leopard attacks in T Narasipur where four persons were killed in recent times, he said the animal should be captured immediately.

Officials of the department, including the additional chief secretary, principal chief conservators of forest for wildlife and the forest force, briefed the chief minister regarding the steps taken to address the issue.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of the Forest Department, suggested that the combing operation be extended to an area of a 3 to 4 km radius of the place where the attack took place last week.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News
leopard

What's Brewing

Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars

Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

Justin Bieber sells music rights for reported $200 mn

Justin Bieber sells music rights for reported $200 mn

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' tops Oscar noms

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' tops Oscar noms

Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ODI team of the year

Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ODI team of the year

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

 