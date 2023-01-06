Setting deadlines to accord reservation not good move: Patil

Public Works Minister C C Patil on Friday said it was not proper on the part of Panchamasali Mutt seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami and BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to set a 24-hour deadline to the government seeking inclusion of the community in the 2A category of the OBC reservation matrix.

Patil, who belongs to the Panchamasali-Lingayat community, in a press conference stated that the state government had not diluted the reservation quota and was looking into all technical and legal issues to face any legal scrutiny.

He claimed the government had completed ‘90% work’ on providing the reservation for the Panchamasali community and it had been examining the remaining 10% work that involved some technical issues.

“The community and seers must cooperate with us and should have patience till their demands are met. We can hold detailed discussion on this issue again instead of setting a deadline, the community should not act in haste,” Patil appealed.

The Panchamasali Reservation Agitation Committee has rejected the State government’s offer to include the community in the new 2D category of reservation matrix.

Yatnal blamed Industries Minster Murugesh Nirani for the delay in the state government announcing the reclassification of reservation for the community.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has acted most diligently in this matter. As the CM of the state, he has to protect interests of every community. He cannot act brazenly. The community and its leaders must understand this administrative nuances,” the minister tried to assuage the feeling of his community, which is demanding 2A reservation for the last one year.