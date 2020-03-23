Seven fresh coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka; Tally now 33

7 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

  Mar 23 2020
The fresh cases include two men from Kerala with a travel to history to Dubai. Both arrived here on March 22. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Seven confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number to 33, the State Health department said. The new positive cases include two from neighbouring Kerala, and five from Bengaluru. "Till date 33 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes one death," the department said in a bulletin.

It said 31 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable.

The fresh cases include two men from Kerala with a travel to history to Dubai. Both arrived here on March 22.

The other new cases from the city are: a 38-year-old man who travelled to Dubai and arrived on March 17; a 41-year-old man who arrived on March 13 through London; a 30-year-old woman, wife of a patient undergoing treatment:

A 24 year-old man, who had history of travelling to the UK and Dubai and arrived on March 18 and a 60-year-old man who came from Germany and reached here on March 17.

