7 labourers undergoing burns treatment die in Bengaluru

Seven labourers undergoing treatment due to burn injuries die in Bengaluru

A case has been registered against the labour contractor who had brought them and kept them in a single room, police said

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 01 2023, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 22:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven labourers who sustained grievous burn injuries after a major fire broke out due to a cooking gas cylinder leak on March 26 succumbed to their burns, police said on Saturday.

The labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were staying in a room at Medahalli village in Hoskote Taluk in Bengaluru rural district. Last Sunday, when they were sleeping in the room, there was a leakage of gas and when one of them switched on the light, it resulted in a major fire disaster injuring all of them, police said.

Also Read | Kanpur shopping complex fire doused after 38-hr operation, body of man found

The injured labourers were rushed to a hospital where one after another died without responding to the treatment in the last seven days, police said.

A case has been registered against the labour contractor who had brought them and kept them in a single room, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
labourers
Fire

Related videos

What's Brewing

RRI's leap in satellite-based quantum communication

RRI's leap in satellite-based quantum communication

Tom, Zendaya's Munnar 'snap' dubbed 'April fool prank'

Tom, Zendaya's Munnar 'snap' dubbed 'April fool prank'

Arijit touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

Arijit touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

Met Museum to return 15 smuggled sculptures to India

Met Museum to return 15 smuggled sculptures to India

'Changed clothes': Uorfi apologises for what she wears

'Changed clothes': Uorfi apologises for what she wears

Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' going to Cannes

Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' going to Cannes

Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn

Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn

 