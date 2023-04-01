Seven labourers undergoing treatment due to burn injuries die in Bengaluru

Seven labourers who sustained grievous burn injuries after a major fire broke out due to a cooking gas cylinder leak on March 26 succumbed to their burns, police said on Saturday.
The labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were staying in a room at Medahalli village in Hoskote Taluk in Bengaluru rural district. Last Sunday, when they were sleeping in the room, there was a leakage of gas and when one of them switched on the light, it resulted in a major fire disaster injuring all of them, police said.
The injured labourers were rushed to a hospital where one after another died without responding to the treatment in the last seven days, police said.
A case has been registered against the labour contractor who had brought them and kept them in a single room, they said.
