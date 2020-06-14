Seven primary contacts of Dharwad school teacher contract virus

The number of primary and secondary contacts of the Covid-19 patients testing positive for the virus is increasing in Dharwad and Ballari districts. On Sunday, seven primary contacts of a 29-year-old private school teacher in Dharwad have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The teacher, a resident of Yalakki Shettar Colony, had attended a teachers’ meeting recently. Post meeting, she was admitted to a hospital after she complained of high fever. Days later, her husband also tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday, throat swab samples of seven of her contacts, including six women, have returned positive for virus.

Similarly, an eight-year-old boy from Morab in Navalgund taluk, is believed to have contracted virus from Patient 6222, a 59-year-old man from the village.

Two 20-year-old men with the respiratory issues have tested positive. One youth was presented with SARI while another was diagnosed with influenza-like illness (ILI). All 10 have been admitted to the designated Covid hospital.

The district’s Covid-19 tally has gone up to 121. Of which, 69 are active cases, according to the district administration.

Ballari district continued to see a spike in fresh infections transmitted through primary contacts. The district reported 15 new cases, including three contacts of a Jindal employee and as many contacts of Patient 6467, a 55-year-old Toranagallu gram panchayat member.

All three contacts of GP members are Toranagallu panchayat employees - two valvemen and a civic worker.

This apart, three Jindal employees - a 43-year-old man from ITPS division and a 30-year-old man (RMS Logistics) and 28-year-old man (CNC division) - all residents of Sandur taluk, have tested positive for the virus.

In the last two weeks, as many as 25 areas including Vidyanagar, VV Nagar, Toranagallu, Shankargudda Colony, Hillside Town, Taranagar, Vaddu, Taranagara and Basapur have been sealed. Door-to-door surveillance has been taken up in the affected areas.

Also, three returnees from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have also contracted virus. Ballari district, as on June 14, has 140 active cases.

Three virus hotspots in Kalyana Karnataka - Yadgir, Bidar and Kalaburagi combined have recorded 55 fresh infections. Maharashtra returnees alone accounted for 43 cases.

Five Covid-19 deaths

Meanwhile, Bidar and Dakshina Kannada reported one Covid-19 death each on Sunday. A 76-year-old man from Bidar (P-7000), a known case of hypertension, died on June 6. His death has been categorised as ‘others’ as he died in Hyderabad.

Dakshina Kannada saw its 7th fatality. A 24-year-old man, a Maharashtra returnee and a known case of chronic kidney disease and hypertension, died at the Covid hospital on June 12. However, his swab sample returned positive for virus on Sunday. Bengaluru Urban reported 3 deaths. With this, the state’s death toll has reached 86, as on June 14.