Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor

Many bars and pubs across the state ran out of liquor stocks on Tuesday as owners struggled to place orders under a new system to sell spirits implemented by the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd (KSBCL), leaving tipplers dry.

Owners and managers of restaurants and bars told DH that the online purchase system has made it difficult for them to purchase the stocks in time.

Till last week, owners could transfer money through RTGS and raise the indent manually to buy spirits from the depots. However, on Monday, KSBCL implemented a new system where owners have to raise the indent for the stocks needed during the next day between 9 pm and 9 am.

Also Read | Delhi excise department allows private shops to offer up to 25% discount on liquor MRP

"Earlier, we could transfer money and get the orders. The system of raising the indent is welcome but is cumbersome. We work till late night and find it difficult to place orders between the 9 pm-9 am window. Only 20 per cent of the retailers know how to work with the new system. The remaining 80 per cent have experienced huge losses as they had no liquor to serve the customers," said S Guruswamy, president of Federation of Wine Merchants Association Karnataka.

Lokesh K T, president of Bengaluru Wine Merchants Association, said the problem was widespread in Bengaluru. "There is a shortage of supply with regard to the popular brands. Products that have less number of takers are still available. However, that won't help in generating revenue. From 9 pm on Monday to 9 am today, many found it difficult to place an indent due to server problems and other issues," he said.

A pub owner in Bengaluru told DH that he found himself in the position of explaining the matter to customers. "We ran out of the particular brand of beer they ordered. I had to narrate the entire story to explain the situation. Some of them left," he said.

KSBCL managing director P C Jaffer acknowledged the problem. "Karnataka has about 11,000 retailers of which 4,000 were able to place their request (raise the indent). By 10 pm, all the pending indents will be cleared," he said.

Jaffer said the new system was aimed at bringing transparency. "The new software is aimed at bringing transparency in the marketing system. It wll remove manual intervention in the data on stocks, which will be available in real time, and the rationing of the liquor stocks will be done by the system," he said.

He said there were some teething troubles. "We identified 13 issues in the system and resolved nine of them. The remaining three will be sorted out soon," he added.

Check out latest DH videos here