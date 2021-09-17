Sex CD case: AG seeks permission to file final report

The High Court on Friday said it would consider the request for conditional permission to submit the final report in the sex CD case involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. The hearing has been adjourned to September 27.

Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling K Navadgi informed the court that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already completed the investigation. He requested the permission of the court to file the report before the concerned court. A division bench had earlier passed an order directing the SIT not to file the final report without the leave of the court.

Senior advocate Indira Jai Singh, appearing for the victim girl, objected to the submission made by the AG. She said that the victim has challenged the very constitution of the SIT. The victim had contended that the SIT, formed based on a letter by the then Home Minister and a subsequent order of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, cannot be construed as an investigating agency under the provisions of CrPC.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma adjourned the hearing and said that it would consider the issue on the request placed by the AG on September 27.

The victim has sought for a direction to transfer the investigation to some other agency. She contended that the SIT has not carried out the investigation in a fair

manner. The SIT was constituted by the City Police Commissioner on March 11, 2021, pursuant to a note dated March 10, 2021, signed by the then Home Minister along with the representation by Ramesh Jarkiholi.

