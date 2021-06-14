Sex CD case: Woman moves Karnataka High Court over Jarkiholi U-turn

Sex CD case: Woman moves HC over Jarkiholi U-turn

The case has been posted to June 21

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 14 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 04:08 ist
The woman involved in the 'CD scandal' has moved the Karnataka High Court objecting to the FIR registered by Sadashivanagar police based on BJP legislator Ramesh Jarakiholi's complaint that there was a conspiracy in releasing the video clips.

A single judge bench of Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav, which heard the petition, ordered notice to the special investigation team and Jarkiholi. The case has been posted to June 21.

"When the CD became public, Jarkiholi had claimed that it was a fake video and he had no connection with the woman in the video. He had registered a complaint on March 13 and had written a letter to the home minister on March 9. Based on the minister's direction, the SIT was formed. All this shows how influential Jarkiholi is and even SIT is subject to it," the woman said in the petition.

U-turn

The woman then noted that Jarkiholi has made a U-turn.

"Seventy days after registering a complaint, Jarkiholi admits before the SIT that he was there in the video clip and the sex was consensual. The statement made after the release of CD and later are contradictory. He is now coming up with new stories to escape the charge of rape," she stated.

Karnataka
Ramesh Jarkiholi

