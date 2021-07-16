Sex CD row: State to furnish probe details to Karnataka HC on July 19

The state government on Friday told the High Court of Karnataka that detailed reports of investigation carried out in connection with the FIRs pertaining to the CD case involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi will be filed on July 19.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, said it will go into the question raised about the constitution of the Special Investigation Team after going through the investigation reports. During the hearing, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi gave an assurance that the detailed reports of the investigation will be filed in sealed covers.

The complainant woman in the alleged video had filed two petitions before the court. In the first petition, she had sought for direction to transfer the investigation to some other agency. She contended that the SIT has not carried out the investigation in fair manner. She alleged that the SIT was constituted based on a letter by the Home minister to the city police commissioner. This letter of the Home minister was based on the request made by Ramesh Jarkiholi, she contended.

In the other petition, she had sought to quashing the complaint with the Sadashivanagar police station.