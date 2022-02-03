‘Sex for job’ case: Karnataka HC permits SIT to file final report

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday permitted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to file the final report before the competent magistrate court in the alleged sex for job case against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said that all the questions, including the question of competence and jurisdiction of the SIT, are open before the magistrate concerned.

The SIT had filed an application for permitting them to submit the investigation report in relation to the complaint filed by the victim woman (Crime Number 30/2021), registered with the Cubbon Park police station. Appearing for the victim woman, senior advocate Indira Jaisingh opposed the application stating that the SIT was appointed by the city police commissioner on the letter of the then Home Minister, and hence without competence and jurisdiction.

"The question with respect to the constitution of SIT under the impugned orders and the validity of the said SIT is to be considered by this court. So far as the permission to submit the investigation report in relation to crime number 30/2021 is concerned, we are of the prima facie view that once the investigation has been completed and has been duly accepted and approved by the head of the SIT, there is no reason for us to restrain the respondents from submitting it before the competent magistrate court.

As such, leaving all the questions open to the magistrate concerned, including the question of competence and jurisdiction of the investigating agency/officer, we permit respondent 4 (SIT) to submit the investigation report in crime number 30/2021 of Cubbon Park police station before the magistrate concerned," the bench said.

Appearing for the SIT, senior advocate Ashok Harnahalli contended that the crime numbers entrusted to the SIT were investigated by different investigating officers. He said that in crime number 30/2021, the allegations were under various provisions of Section 376 of IPC and a senior police official M C Kavitha conducted the investigation, which was also been approved by Additional Commissioner of Police Soumendu Mukherjee, the head of the SIT.

