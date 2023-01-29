Shah asked BJP leaders to work united: BSY

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the leaders of the BJP to 'work united' and ensure that the party gains complete majority in the coming Assembly election.

Shah and former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa held a closed-door meeting with BJP leaders from the district in a hotel here on Saturday night to review preparations for the coming assembly election and party standing.

Yediyurappa told reporters after the meeting that Shah was satisfied with the response he received for all the programmers in Belagavi and Dharwad districts.

Shah has asked all the leaders to work united and increase seat tally to get complete majority in the assembly election. We want to win all 18 assembly seats in Belagavi district, he said.

He said, "There was a pro-BJP wave in the state. The dreams of Congress leaders to come to power will not be realised."

"BJP has strong leadership in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah while Congress does not have leadership," he added.

Yediyurappa denied that there difference of opinion among state BJP leaders. "We are working united to ensure a win in the election and strengthen the party."