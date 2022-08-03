Shah likely to take stock of Karnataka BJP developments

Shah likely to take stock of Karnataka BJP developments

While he is scheduled to depart from the city after the event, speculations are that he could huddle with leaders of the state unit prior to his departure

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 03 2022, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 03:58 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: IANS Photo

Though Union minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bengaluru to participate in an event organised by the Ministry of Culture, there are indications that he could take stock of the situation of the party in the wake of protests held against BJP leaders following the murder of Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district.

Shah will arrive in Bengaluru on late Wednesday evening and will participate in an event organised by Ministry of Culture on Thursday. While he is scheduled to depart from the city after the event, speculations are that he could huddle with leaders of the state unit prior to his departure.

The recent developments in the state BJP unit, such as the mass resignations of party workers from various Morchas and the responses of some state leaders about it are likely to feature in the discussions.

The party top brass, according to sources, was concerned about the protests held against state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and ministers such as V Sunil Kumar when they visited the residence of Praveen following his murder.

The Union minister is likely to chalk out strategies to minimise the damage caused to the party due to these developments so that it does not have a bearing when elections are held next year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Amit Shah
BJP

What's Brewing

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

Hot, dry summer: Dutch govt declares water shortage

Hot, dry summer: Dutch govt declares water shortage

How international powers can support Ukraine

How international powers can support Ukraine

 