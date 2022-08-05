Shah meets BSY in Bengaluru, discusses 'party organisation'

With the Congress gaining momentum ahead of elections next year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held separate meetings with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa on Thursday.

These meetings could be the precursor to some changes either in the government or the party, according to sources who added that a clearer picture would emerge in the coming days.

Shah spent about half an hour with Yediyurappa, indicating that the Lingayat strongman is still relevant in the BJP’s scheme of things. It is said that they discussed Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s show of strength during his 75th birthday celebrations in Davangere.

Shah also met BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel (his term ends this month), national general secretary C T Ravi, organising secretary Rajesh G V and vice-president Nirmal Kumar Surana. Shah is said to have discussed with them measures to bolster the party’s organisation in the state and rejuvenate the rank and file to ensure the BJP’s return to power.

The recent murders in the coastal region came up for discussion during Shah’s meeting with Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Apparently, Shah expressed displeasure over the murders of Mohammed Masood, BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru and Mohammed Fazil.

‘‘He sought details. I can’t reveal everything. Instead of saying (Shah) sought an explanation, I’d say that he obtained all the details,” Jnanendra told reporters. He added that Shah expressed satisfaction with the government’s functioning.

According to sources, it was conveyed to the state leadership that the wave of resignations that hit the BJP following Praveen’s murder did not augur well as it indicated a division in the party’s ranks. Measures were discussed to boost the confidence

of party workers.

Shah’s visit came as a surprise as his travel plan was revealed only two days before his arrival. That he attended a rather low-profile event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries and Ministry of Culture (Sankalp Se Siddhi) left many wondering about the true intention of his visit. Shah, it can be noted, was briefed about the developments by Kateel on Wednesday itself. Shah also urged ministers to pull up their socks keeping the upcoming elections in mind.