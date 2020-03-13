Sharanabasaveshwara’s car festival held amid ban

Sharanabasaveshwara’s car festival held amid ban

Gururaj BR, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Mar 13 2020, 22:53pm ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2020, 23:06pm ist
Thousands take part in Sharanabasaveshwara Rathotsava in Kalaburagi on Friday, despite ban orders by dist administration. (Below) Devotees and police wear masks in the wake of coronavirus scare.

The fortnight-long annual car festival to commemorate the death anniversary of saint Sharanabasaveshwara was held here on Friday amid the district administration's announcement that the car festival has been cancelled to prevent the spread of coronavirus as a large number of devotees assemble for the festivities.

The car was pulled in the presence of the thousands of devotees from the state, neighbouring Maharashtra and Telangana states at around 4 pm.

Deputy Commissioner B Sharat, who stated that the car festival has been cancelled, visited Sharanabasaveshwara Samsthan and discussed the issue with Peethadipathi Sharanabasappa Appa.

Speaking to reporters, Appa said, "We were celebrating the car festival with pomp and gaiety. We celebrated it in a simple manner this time following an appeal made by the deputy commissioner. The car festival was held as per the wish of the devotees."

